City Council preview for Jan. 4

City of Fort Worth
Published on January 03, 2022

The Fort Worth City Council work session will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in Room 2020 at City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports: sales tax update for October 2021; food and clothing distribution along East Lancaster Avenue; Priority Repair Program and Community Action Partners; Summer Reading Program update.
  • Presentations: briefing on programs to reduce homelessness; update on the Economic Development Strategic Plan; Municipal Court programs and outreach strategies; and presentation on City Charter election.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Other Jan. 4 Council meetings:

  • Audit Committee, 11 a.m., Room 2020 at City Hall.
  • City Council executive session, noon.
  • City Council public comment meeting, 6 p.m., Council Chamber at City Hall. Fill out a speaker comment card.

City of Fort Worth

