City Council preview for June 8

Published on June 07, 2021

Some highlights of June 8 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover a donation from the Fort Worth Local Development Corp. of a portion of net proceeds from the sale of the Blue Mound Road Complex; an amendment to an economic development agreement with Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp.; gateway monument signs; MyH2O communications and field deployment update; clearing rights of way and minimizing lane closures from construction work; and McLeland Tennis Center.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 response and recovery; Botanic Garden update; update on permanent supportive housing; and an update on University Drive improvement projects.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on an economic development program agreement with SmartAction LLC for the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Fort Worth.

Members will vote on setting a public hearing for 7 p.m. Aug. 24 to consider amendments to the impact fees for water and wastewater facilities.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

