City Council preview for March 2

Some highlights of March 2 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

An informal report will cover an amendment to the Linear Labs economic development program agreement.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 data; the Emergency Rental Assistance Program; Police Department staffing; the Fiscal Year 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report; the final report of the Redistricting Task Force; and the community Wi-Fi project.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on increasing funding to the Waterline Assistance Through Emergency Repairs Program, part of the Neighborhood Services Department’s Priority Repairs Program, in response to the winter storms.

Members will vote on a resolution to continue an executive order on face coverings through May 18, 2021.

A proclamation will honor COVID-19 and Survivors Memorial Day. Another will be presented in observance of The Future is Bright: A Week of Suicide Prevention.

The Council will vote on an economic development agreement related to a hotel, office and residential development at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Van Cliburn Way by Crescent Real Estate.

Nine zoning cases are on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.