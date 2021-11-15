City Council preview for Nov. 16

The City Council will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 to discuss and draw redistricting maps to submit to the Redistricting Task Force. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m., in the City Council Conference Room, Room 2020 at City Hall.

At the 1:30 p.m. Work Session, the City Council will hear a report on the new City Hall and a presentation on First Responder procedures while responding to a mental

health crisis call. For more on the Work Session.

For more on City Meetings, visit the calendar.