City Council preview for Oct. 12

Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover an application for a Defense Economic Assistance Grant for the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth; architectural team selection for the future City Hall; charter schools traffic congestion issues; Fort Worth Texas Alerts registration and outreach; FWPD special units demographics; managing abandoned shopping carts; municipal regulation of BYOB establishments; proposed allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to affordable housing and childcare projects; research for the proposed responsible banking ordinance; TEXRail Near-Southside commuter rail extension project; citywide Narcan usage, procedures for administering Narcan, and Narcan supply.

Briefings will cover redistricting options; and strategies for response to fireworks issues in neighborhoods on the Fourth of July and New Year’s.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will vote on a resolution appointing eight members of the board of the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

The Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the Texas Housing Foundation to exercise its powers in Fort Worth and authorizing a cooperative agreement to rehabilitate two affordable housing developments.

District 8 Councilmember Chris Nettles will present a Tay Day proclamation to Amber Ashley, Zion Carr and friends and family of Atatiana Jefferson.

There are 19 zoning cases on the agenda.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

