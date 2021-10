The City Council will conduct a closed meeting to discuss the appointment, employment and duties of the city secretary at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in Room 3228 at City Hall.

The City Council may reconvene in open session in the same meeting room and act on any item listed on the executive session agenda.

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be a 3 p.m. work session on Oct. 12, followed by a 7 p.m. council meeting.