City Council preview for Sept. 14

Published on September 13, 2021

Some highlights of Sept. 14 City Council meetings:

Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover ADA accessibility needs at the future City Hall; American Rescue Plan Act project funding process; Atmos Energy 2021 rate review mechanism tariff filing; Office of Police Oversight Monitor update and mutual accountability working group’s recommendation regarding the proposed community policy advisory board; redistricting procedures; school crossing guards; a proposal to rename the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center in honor of Devoyd Jennings; update of proposed budgets for several public improvement districts and the Tourism PID; and an update on a designation to honor Atatiana Jefferson.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 response and recovery; approval of the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport operating and revenue budget; proposed council meeting changes; art-related activities; and neighborhood traffic calming.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Members will conduct public hearings on the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget and proposed tax rate.

The Council will conduct several public benefit hearings regarding proposed budgets, service plans and assessments for public improvement districts.

Councilmembers will vote on fee adjustments for these city departments: Aviation, Code Compliance, Library, Neighborhood Services, Park & Recreation and Public Events.

There are 24 zoning cases on the agenda.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.