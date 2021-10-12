Tuesday, October 12, 2021
City Council’s new meeting schedule starts next month

City of Fort Worth
Fort Worth begins a new City Council meeting schedule in November to maximize time, improve efficiency and ensure transparency.

Changes include scheduling the Council work sessions and Council agenda meetings on different weeks and setting scheduled dedicated public comment meetings for the sole purpose of hearing comments and concerns from the public.

  • First and third Tuesdays: City Council work session at 1 p.m.
    • City Council public comment meeting at 6 p.m.
  • Second Tuesday: City Council agenda meeting (including zoning cases) at 6 p.m.
  • Fourth Tuesday: City Council agenda meeting at 10 a.m. 

Check the city calendar  for changes to the schedule.

City of Fort Worth

