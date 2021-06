PAUL HARRALpharral@bizpress.net ROBERT FRANCISrfrancis@bizpress.net In his seven years as mayor of Arlington, Jeff Williams believes the city has gained new momentum as it faces the challenges of the decade. “It’s been a very exciting time,” he said in an interview with the Fort Worth Business Press. “We’ve seen citizens come together and really work to […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in