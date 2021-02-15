City issues boil water notice to North Fort Worth residents

Published on February 15, 2021

Because of a power outage at a water treatment plant and subsequent loss of water pressure in the system, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Fort Worth, PWS ID 2200012, to notify water customers in a large portion of north Fort Worth to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the water utility at 817-392-4477 or by email.

The Eagle Mountain Water Plant and raw water pump station, 6801 Bowman Roberts Road, has been without power for more than two hours. The plant has experienced multiple power outages today because of the rolling blackouts.

Water in a northside elevated water tank has been drained, leaving many customers without water. Approximately 100,000 people are affected.

Water pressure will return once power is restored to the plant, but impacted customers should expect to be on a boil water notice through at least midday Wednesday. The utility will issue another notice once it verifies the water is safe.

The utility is also experiencing challenges in other parts of the city because most plants have been impacted at some point by power outages, and the subfreezing temperatures are impacting equipment.