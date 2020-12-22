Fort Worth recognized for Minority Business Enterprise support

The City of Fort Worth received two prestigious awards that recognize support for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs). The awards were presented Dec. 10 at the virtual E Awards Gala 2020 by the Dallas-Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council.

For the second year, the city is recognized on the Top 40 Businesses in North Central Texas list for its best practices. Chief Diversity Officer Christina Brooks was named executive supplier diversity champion of the year, the city said in a news release.

The E Awards represent excellence and are acknowledged as the premier event in North Texas recognizing Buying Entity (Corporate and Public Sector) leadership for their successful contributions to minority business inclusion and utilization. A D/FW MSDC E Award Executive Supplier Diversity Champion of the Year Award winner or nominee is a positive acknowledgement for Brooks and the City of Fort Worth

Buy Those That Buy Us recognizes best practices that have achieved real results using certified MBEs and encourages others to include best practices in their supplier diversity programs. These results provide insight on building MBE capacity, advocating internal discussions and training,

implementing multi-tiered programs, expanding spending outside traditional procurement areas and more.

Brooks joined the City of Fort Worth in November 2019. She manages the new Diversity & Inclusion Department, formerly known as the Human Relations Unit of the City Manager’s Office.

The department is responsible for promoting equity of minority- and women-owned businesses in the procurement of goods and services, and equity in the provision of all municipal services. The department also enforces various civil rights laws, promotes cultural awareness and provides staff support for the Human Relations Commission.