City opens overnight shelter for residents without power

The city of Fort Worth is opening up an overnight shelter for residents who are without power. Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Fort Worth Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID-19 screening will take place before entering the building and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets. Food will not be provided. Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

At the present time we don’t have any way to allow animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city currently plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:

Monday, Feb. 15-Tuesday, Feb. 16; from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16-Wednesday, Feb. 17; from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17-Thursday, Feb. 18; from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18; 7 a.m. CLOSE

Anyone using the shelter will have to leave in the morning.

Warming stations

The city will have warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go. Warming stations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center

3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110

817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center

1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots