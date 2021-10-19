Wednesday, October 20, 2021
City’s business equity program recognized with Golden Shovel Award

City of Fort Worth
Published on October 19, 2021

Fort Worth’s Diversity & Inclusion Department received the Golden Shovel Award for Public Entity of the Year from the National Association of Minority Contractors-DFW Chapter.

The city received 128 nominations from business equity firms and others, said Gwen Wilson, assistant diversity and inclusion director in the Business Equity Division.

The award recognizes a public agency that consistently demonstrates a commitment to economic inclusion opportunities for diverse businesses. Nominees must meet these criteria:

  • Have a diversity policy that covers ongoing procurement activities.
  • Established relationships with diverse businesses and advocacy groups.
  • Contribute to the growth of diverse firms through capacity-building programs or other mechanisms.

Photo: Golden Shovel Award recipients pose following the recent awards ceremony.

