Friday, August 14, 2020
Government Clear the Shelters in August!
Government

Clear the Shelters in August!

By FWBP Staff

Photo by Howie R on Unsplash




Every shelter pet deserves a loving and forever home. During August, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter is taking part in the nationwide Clear the Shelters event for the sixth year.

This year, organizers hope to empty the shelter for the first time. Help from the entire community will be needed to make this happen.

As communities across the country continue to practice social distancing due to COVID-19, this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign is expanding through the entire month of August. This allows adopters more time to find their perfect pet and to be in a safer environment.

Adoption fees are being waived all month to help find every one of the shelter pets a loving home. Pets from the Fort Worth Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

“The summer months are notoriously the time when we have the most intakes,” said Dr. Tim Morton, assistant director of Code Compliance, Animal Care & Control. “But this year has been a huge challenge for us with higher than normal numbers of animals entering the shelter. We’re confident our community will come out and support this great adoption event.”

Clear The Shelters is sponsored by NBCUniversal-owned television stations, locally NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, WeRescue, GreaterGood.org and new partner 24PetWatch.

In Fort Worth, adoptions will take place at three locations:

  • The main campus, 4900 Martin St.
  • PetSmart Adoption Center, I-20W at Hulen Street.
  • PetSmart Adoption Center, I-35W at Heritage Trace Parkway.

View adoptable pets online. (New pets become available almost every day, so stay tuned.) Follow Animal Care & Control on Facebook to see photos and bios of animals available for adoption every day.

