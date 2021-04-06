Comment period open for new development in Stop Six

Three candidates are in the running to develop the vacant property at 5401 and 5425 E. Berry Street in Fort Worth’s Historic Stop Six neighborhood. Now, the public gets to weigh in on their proposals and help determine the future of the Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup Urban Village.

Stop Six was originally known as Cowanville, a community of small farms and homesteads founded by Amanda Davis, an African American pioneer of the late 1800s. By the early 20th century, Cowanville was a thriving working-class African American neighborhood, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said on its website.

The Northern Texas Traction Co. ran an electric-powered, interurban streetcar through the community from 1902 to 1934. Cowanville was the sixth stop on the 90-minute trip from the Tarrant County Courthouse to Dallas, thus the modern name of Stop Six.

The 300-unit public housing J.A. Cavile Apartments opened at Rosedale and Etta streets in December 1953 but were demolished starting in December 2020, clearing a 22-acre site off Etta Street, south of East Rosedale Street for redevelopment. The site is in a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone and a Designated Investment Zone.

The three proposals for redevelopment of the area available on the project page on the city’s website. Once residents look over the three proposals, they can visit the website to take a short survey asking for their feedback on the pros and cons of each proposal, and which one they like best.

The project page is here: http://bit.ly/FWProjectPage The public comment period is open until 11:59 p.m. April 14.

Option 1: Innovan Neighborhoods LLC

The first proposal is courtesy of Innovan Neighborhoods LLC, which has more than 30 years of real estate development experience in DFW and a portfolio of more than $2.5 billion in real estate projects in the region.

Their proposed project is 41 townhomes, a portion of which would expand options for affordable housing in the area (the units would be available to families at 80% of the area’s median income). Another portion of the townhomes would be live/work townhomes, with living space above and retail space on the ground floor for neighborhood-based businesses to grow. The development would prioritize community-oriented open space and include a linear park, a community garden, a play area and a ball field.

Innovan Neighborhoods has spearheaded the Southside Master Plan in Dallas, and plans to partner with Bennett Benner Partners (among others) who are involved in the revitalization of Cowan Place in Stop Six and who helped develop the master plan for Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth.

View the proposal: http://bit.ly/StopSix1 Option 2: Legacy Construction Solutions The second proposal comes from Legacy Construction Solutions, whose co-founder and head developer has a family history in the area dating back over 63 years.

Their proposed project is a multifamily/commercial mixed-use development that offers residential units, office/retail space, a sports field house and a multi-court gym/training facility that will allow high-caliber athletes to train at a professional level.

Legacy Construction Solutions would partner with RPGA Design and HRM Construction to work on this development. RPGA Design is known for a variety of mixed-use multifamily and senior housing developments in cities throughout Texas.

View the proposal: http://bit.ly/StopSix2 Option 3: Rollins East Fort Worth Development Team The third proposal is courtesy of Rollins East Fort Worth Development Team, a full-service real estate development and investment organization which brings 110 years of management experience and large-company expertise to the table.

Their proposed project can include housing and retail, food services, a training center, a community services center, a medical/wellness center and a walking trail.

Rollins East Fort Worth Development Team is a joint venture between RPMG and Hazel Lewis Wiltz Ltd., comprised of other professional real estate contractors and engineers. Previous projects include performing early stage planning for a 156-acre single-family development at Clear Creek Village in Fort Worth, and complete construction plans for a 32-acre single-family development at Wichita Estates in Highland Village.

View the proposal: http://bit.ly/StopSix3