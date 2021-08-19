Council approves restructure for new Business Equity Advisory Board

Published on August 19, 2021

In an effort to ensure broad participation in city contracting opportunities, the City Council voted this week to rename and restructure the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee.

The new name of the body is the Business Equity Advisory Board.

The reorganized board will include voting representatives from these entities:

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

National Association of Minority Contractors.

Regional Black Contractors Association.

Regional Hispanic Contractors Association.

TEXO Association of General Contractors.

Texas County Contractors’ Association.

Native American Business Association.

Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council.

North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency.

Women’s Business Council–Southwest.

New nonvoting members include the League of United Latin American Citizens and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The Black Ecumenical Leadership Association remains a nonvoting member of the Business Equity Advisory Board.

City of Fort Worth department representatives who served on the former M/WBE Advisory Committee will continue to participate in meetings and represent their departments as nonvoting members.

“The name change from Minority and Women Business Enterprise or M/WBE to Business Equity Advisory Board more accurately reflects the demographic reality of Fort Worth, as well as clarifying the expected outcomes of our efforts,” said Christina Brooks, chief equity officer and director of the Diversity & Inclusion Department.

“The changes approved by the council acknowledge our equity commitment to our diverse business community. Equally important, the changes move Fort Worth closer to ensuring that city funds and diverse business community voices are utilized to build an inclusive economy where all residents can thrive,” Brooks said.

