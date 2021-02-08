33.1 F
Council preview for Feb. 9 retreat

City of Fort Worth

The City Council will hold a retreat at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 to focus on issues affecting the city in a post-COVID environment.

The meeting will be at the site of the new Fort Worth City Hall, formerly the Pier 1 Imports headquarters building.

View the retreat on FWTV on these channels: Charter 190; One Source 7; Verizon 5; AT&T Uverse 99. Or watch live online.

Topics include growth trends and issues affecting Fort Worth in a post-COVID environment, such as land development, economic development, service development and becoming the employer of choice. City Manager David Cooke will present a long-range financial outlook for the city.

The retreat will be facilitated by David Eisenlohr, managing director of Baker Tilly US. LLP. Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the Governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

City of Fort Worth

