Council Preview: Linear Labs agreement, COVID-19 and READ reports expected

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council is expected to authorize execution of an Economic Development Program agreement with Linear Labs Inc. Linear Labs plans to build a long-term manufacturing plant, which is expected to create more than 3,000 high-tech jobs in the region in the next ten years.

Founded in 2014, Linear Labs has developed an entire new family of electric motors, the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET). The company’s patented technology promises to produce twice the torque density and output per given motor size, three times the power density, and a minimum 10 percent more range, as compared to the standard motor currently in the market.

The new plant is expected to be built in the masterplan development AllianceTexas, which has the one-of-kind “Mobility Innovation Zone” that focuses on commercializing technology and mobility solutions.

The council will also receive a briefing on the findings and recommendations from 2020 Disparity Study from Christina Brooks, Diversity and Inclusion Director and Colette Holt of Colette Holt & Associates.

Director of Economic Development Robert Sturns will discuss a proposed economic development agreement with Ariat International Inc. Ariat is a performance footwear and clothing brand that uses technology and innovation in its products, according to the company’s website. The company is based in Union City, California.

During the Fort Worth City Council work session, Gleniece Robinson will update councilmembers on the 2020 100×25 CFW Reading Instruction Program.

There will also be a report on COVID-19 in Fort Worth and a report on how reopening is going from Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke.

–

Visitors to the June 16 City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

The meetings will be held in the morning, a departure from the typical evening schedule:

Council work session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be limited to 37 seats in the Council Chamber plus 27 overflow seats in Room 290. Other attendees may assemble outside City Hall. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 10 a.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. The deadline to sign up to speak is 8:30 a.m. June 16. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during these public comment periods.