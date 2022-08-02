County approves $180,00 to provide air conditioners

Tarrant County will partner with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County to provide air conditioners for vulnerable residents within the county.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a $180,000 grant agreement with Meals on Wheels Tuesday (Aug. 2), paving the way for the nonprofit agency to purchase and install air conditioners and air conditioner/heater combination window units.

The targeted population in Tarrant County will be households of disabled, elderly, low income/fixed income, and grandparents raising grandchildren.

“With the extreme heat we’re seeing this summer, there is a crying need in our community,” Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said in a news release. “This effort between Tarrant County and Meals on Wheels will help reach some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Partner agencies will act as referral agents for the program, including the Aging Disability Resource Center, Community Resource Connection Group, first responders, and other Tarrant County social service providers who serve vulnerable populations.

Anyone needing a unit should call their social worker or case manager. The social worker or case manager will call Meals on Wheels at (817)336-0912 to provide the referral.

Individuals who are in need but don’t have a case manager or social worker should call Tarrant County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 855-937-2372 or Tarrant County Department of Human Services at 817-531-5620 for more information or to speak with a case worker.