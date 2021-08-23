County providing COVID-19 third dose booster to immunocompromised

Published on August 23, 2021

COVID-19 third dose booster vaccinations are now available at all Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics for those who are immunocompromised. Vaccinations can be administered as soon as 28 days after the second dose in either the Moderna or the now fully approved Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Aug. 18 that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be available to the broader public on Sept. 20, pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People will be eligible for the third dose booster eight months after their second dose.

Immunocompromised eligibility requirements:

Receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.People with any of the above conditions should talk to their healthcare provider for guidance on if the booster is the best option for them. Third dose boosters are available at these times and locations this week:

Northwest Public Health Clinic, 3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hurst Fire Department , 2100 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

, 2100 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundance Square Pavilion, Fourth and Main streets, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

People who have not been vaccinated can receive their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at these locations as well.

