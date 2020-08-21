86.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Government Court: Group can't sue San Antonio over Chick-fil-A decision
Government

Court: Group can’t sue San Antonio over Chick-fil-A decision

By AP News
woman holding sword statue during daytime
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Other News

CCBP

Nina Totenberg to speak at Dallas Bar Women’s Equality Day virtual event

FWBP Staff -
Nina Totenberg, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent, will be the keynote speaker at a special Dallas Bar Association Women’s...
Read more
Government

Dallas police make arrest in cold cases from ’80s with DNA technology

FWBP Staff -
The Dallas Police Department have arrested a suspect linked to four aggravated sexual assaults that took place in Dallas from 1982 to...
Read more
Management

New partner at Pham Harrison

FWBP Staff -
Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business...
Read more
Culture

Investigators search for Oklahoma girls missing since 1999

AP News -
PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Investigators began searching on Tuesday at a site in the former northeastern Oklahoma town of Picher for the...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group of conservatives doesn’t have the legal standing to sue San Antonio over its rejection of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the city’s airport, a Texas appeals court ruled.
The San Antonio City Council approved a contract last year with an Atlanta-based company to bring new vendors to San Antonio International Airport but told it to strike Chick-fil-A and find another food vendor, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Councilman Roberto Treviño cited the fast food chain’s history of donating to groups opposed to LGBT rights.

Five conservatives, including former council candidate Patrick Von Dohlen, sued the city seven months later, alleging that the council had violated a so-called Save Chick-fil-A law that Texas lawmakers passed last year that bars government agencies from punishing companies or people for donating to or affiliating with religious organizations.
The Fourth Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the activists had no grounds to sue the city, reversing a lower court’s ruling. Chief Justice Sandee Bryan Marion wrote for the majority that the group was essentially seeking “to undo and invalidate a contract previously approved by the city council, compel the city to re-open the contract approval process, and require the city to re-award the contract to a subcontractor that will operate a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the airport.”
Marion concluded that the city has governmental immunity on those particular grounds.
Von Dohlen and fellow plaintiff Michael Knuffke said they would appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.
“This is not unexpected with a court of two progressive liberal Democrat judges and one conservative judge,” the pair wrote in a joint statement.
The city’s attorney, Andy Segovia, lauded the ruling.
“The plaintiffs tried to use the court to advance a political agenda, and we’re glad to see this matter put to rest,” Segovia said in a statement.

Previous articleAfter 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously
Next articleThousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

AP News -
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent...
Read more
Business

Texas will apply for federal program to get extra $300 per week for unemployed Texans

Texas Tribune -
By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune Aug. 20, 2020 "Texas will apply for federal...
Read more
Government

Army asks for help in a search for missing Fort Hood soldier

AP News -
FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army is asking for the public's help in a search for another missing soldier in...
Read more
Government

Biden vows end of national ‘darkness’ in convention finale

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated PressWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and...
Read more
Government

For Joe Biden, long path to a potentially crucial presidency

AP News -
By BILL BARROW Associated Press When Joe Biden steps to the podium Thursday night as the Democratic Party's presidential...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101