81.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Business COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US
BusinessGovernment

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

By AP News

Other News

Business

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after...
Read more
News

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car...
Read more
Business

Unemployed Texans will no longer receive an extra $300 in weekly payments

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Sept. 9, 2020 "Unemployed Texans will no longer...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: In a world where words can comfort, these losses hurt

Richard Connor -

Richard Connor: In a world where words can comfort, these losses hurt

Around the time we all began to realize that COVID-19 was real, deadly and about to get much worse, that our patterns of life needed to change and would change whether we liked it or not, I was entering my own mental wasteland.

I often look to memorable quotations for inspiration and comfort, and as I confronted the looming toll of the pandemic on our lives and livelihoods, one such quote came to mind:

Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Now they’ve topped 700,000 for 26 straight weeks.

The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

The pandemic has delivered an colossal shock to the economy. Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, collapsed at an annual rate of 31.7% from April through June, by far the worst three months on record, as millions of jobs disappeared.

The economy and job market have recovered somewhat from the initial shock. Employers added 10.6 million jobs from May through August, but that’s still less than half the jobs lost in March and April.

The recovery remains fragile, imperiled by continuing COVID-19 infections as schools begin to reopen, and the failure to deliver another economic rescue package in Washington.

An extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits ran out July 31, squeezing households that had depended on the beefed-up payments. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Aug. 8 providing a scaled-back version of the expanded jobless aid. Most states signed up for federal grants that let them increase weekly benefits by $300 or $400.

That program is expiring.

Charissa Ward, 37, was furloughed in April from her job as a server at a restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios resort near Orlando, Florida. Since then, she’s been helping at her partner’s online retail business, applying for jobs and waiting to see what Disney will do. “We have no idea when we’re going to get called back,” she said.

The extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits didn’t replace all her lost income but helped. The reduced $300 she received briefly from Trump’s program made life “a little less stressful.” But Ward said Congress needs to agree to another financial rescue and do “what’s best for working people.”

Last week, nearly 659,000 people applied for jobless aid under a new program that extends eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers, down from 868,000 the previous week. The figure for those seeking Pandemic Employment Assistance isn’t adjusted for seasonal trends, so it’s reported separately.

Altogether, the Labor Department said that 29.8 million people are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, though the figure may be inflated by double-counting by states. Analysts also worry about evidence that the number of people collecting special pandemic aid has been swollen by cases of fraud in California.

A summertime resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the South and West forced many businesses to close again in July — though the data firm Womply finds that closings have mostly stabilized over the last few weeks. Womply did find a sharp increase in spending at bars in southern and western states, including South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, as college students returned to campus.

Unemployment claims “remain high even as economic activity is resuming more fully,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote Thursday. “The risk going forward continues to come from virus outbreaks and intermittent interruptions to activity. Overall, the labor market is less weak compared to April but remains at risk of permanent damage from repeated closures.”

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this story.

Previous articleWhat to Know: Wednesday’s good economic news and a Texas soldier’s death is making a difference
Next articleAugust US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth Redistricting Task Force sets first meeting Sept. 17

FWBP Staff -
A City Council-appointed, 11-member Redistricting Task Force that will advise on redistricting criteria and procedures will meet for the first time at 4...
Read more
Government

Texas soldier’s slaying inspires bid to expand military code

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO and JAMES LAPORTA Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Decisions on whether to prosecute members of the U.S. military for...
Read more
Business

Business owners tap into savings to withstand pandemic

AP News -
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — When the coronavirus outbreak...
Read more
Government

Arlington officer who shot at dog but killed woman charged

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An Arlington police officer who shot and killed a woman last year while firing at a dog was...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101