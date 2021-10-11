COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the week of Oct. 11

Published on October 11, 2021

The City of Fort Worth continues to host COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. Most of the community sites are available for adults 18 years and older only. Parents of youth ages 12-17 should call 817-392-8478 to learn about additional options.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination options and resources have increased dramatically in recent months. As a result, mobile testing and vaccine campaigns operated by the City of Fort Worth have been put on pause. City staff remains prepared to ramp up operations again based on community need or increased demand.

Vaccination sites

The vaccination clinic dates for the week of Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 11

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Street Mission Ministries, 801 W. First St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Luck Optical, 7108 Camp Bowie Blvd., (vaccines and tests), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register online for vaccinations.

Testing sites

Testing sites are hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed. Stay in your vehicle and call or text a number that will be provided when you arrive. Avoid eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum for one hour before the test.

Monday through Friday, free testing is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance.

Learn about the Regional Infusion Center operating in Fort Worth.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.