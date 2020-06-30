Crime Control district election early voting begins

Early voting began Monday, June 29 in the Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) election scheduled for July 14.

The district provides revenue from a ½-cent sales tax dedicated to funding programs aimed at reducing and preventing crime in Fort Worth. The district was established in 1995 following high crime rates that occurred in the late 1980s. Since the district was created in 1995, the city’s population has grown by 93%. During that same period, the number of Part I crimes (murder, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson) per 100,000 residents has gone down by 63%.

In addition to funding some of the staff and equipment for the Police Department, CCPD also contributes funding for community-based programs such as the operation of the One Safe Place resource center for family violence victims and afterschool programs across multiple school districts throughout the city.

The current term expires Sept. 30, 2020. The continuation election will be held July 14; polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Early voting runs June 29-July 10.

One of the inserts included with this month’s Fort Worth Water utility bills was out-of-date and listed incorrect information for the canceled May election. The June and July dates listed above are the correct ones.

To learn about early voting times and locations, visit one of these election websites: