Saturday, March 13, 2021
Crum to represent Texas venue managers for IAVM

FWBP Staff
Mike Crum

Mike Crum, Director of Public Events for the City of Fort Worth, has been appointed to represent Texas venue managers in facilitating heightened communication within Region 6 of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM).  Region 6 of IAVM includes Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and the Country of Mexico.

“We’ve all faced challenges over the past year,” said Jeff Davis, CVE CVP CMP, Region 6 director and executive director of Special Event Facilities at the University of Texas at Arlington. “We’ve shared operational ideas and best practices with each other as we learned to navigate the pandemic. As we emerge and reopen our venues and welcome back guests, our leadership chose to appoint state representative positions to build stronger communication, connections and communities.”

The representatives are:

  • Arkansas: Jim Brown, CVE, Director, First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University
  • Colorado: Lori Garza, Patron Services Manager, Denver Performing Arts Complex
  • Kansas: Larry Gawronski, CVE, Executive Director, Topeka Performing Arts Center
  • Oklahoma: Lucy Albers, Director of Marketing and PR, Chesapeake Energy Arena
  • Texas: Michael Crum, Director, City of Fort Worth Public Events Department / Fort Worth Convention Center and Will Rogers Memorial Center
  • Country of Mexico: Ruben Hernandez Ortiz, CVE, Mirrub Soluciones
  • New Mexico: TBD

These appointments are through July 2022, the remainder of IAVM Region 6’s normal two-year officer cycle. 

“Mike enthusiastically responded to our call for volunteers,” said Davis. “His impressive industry experience and desire to get involved in the leadership of IAVM Region 6 were key factors in my decision to appoint him in this critical role.”

