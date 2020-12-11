Dallas announces seven candidates for Chief of Police

A day after Fort Worth announced six candidates for its open Chief of Police slot, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced seven candidates have been invited to interview for the Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) top spot beginning Tuesday.

The search to lead DPD was launched when Chief U. Reneé Hall, who has served since 2017, announced in September her departure at the end of the year. Three of the candidates are internal candidates and another if currently Chief of Police in Irving. One is formerly a Dallas Police Department Deputy Chief. The two others are from out of state.

The candidates who will interview are:

Albert Martinez – Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief

– Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore – Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department

– Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department Eddie Garcia – Chief of Police, San Jose, California

– Chief of Police, San Jose, California Jeff Spivey – Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas

– Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas Malik Aziz – Major, Dallas Police Department

– Major, Dallas Police Department Reuben Ramirez – Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

– Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department RaShall Brackney – Chief of Police, Charlottesville, Virginia

Public Sector Search and Consulting, an executive talent recruitment firm experienced in police chief searches for dozens of cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville and Sacramento vetted 36 applicants from across the United States. Council Members’ questions provided to Public Safety Committee Chair Jennifer Gates and candidates’ answers will be pre-recorded for viewing on cable TV and City of Dallas’ social media channels next week.