Dallas police arrest suspect in death of woman killed in driveway on Monday

On May 27, the Dallas Police Department arrested a 16-year old juvenile in the death of Leslie Squair Baker.

The investigation revealed the suspect attempted to carjack the victim and killed her during the commission of the crime, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

Detectives were able to tie the juvenile to two additional carjacking offenses, one in Richardson and one in Dallas. What was learned from Homicide detectives was shared with uniformed officers from Project Safe Neighborhood.

Project Safe Neighborhood officers located the suspect and a high-speed pursuit was initiated. At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect and two additional males were found hiding in a shed in the backyard of 1148 Deerwood Drive, Dallas. The suspect was transported to headquarters and is currently at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. Two handguns, including the murder weapon, were found in the shed, according to the news release.

The case began on Monday, May 25, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., when Dallas police responded to shooting call at 6130 Royalton Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Baker, a 59-year old white female, sitting in the driver seat with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers pulled the victim out of the vehicle and immediately began performing first aid before the arrival of Dallas Fire-Rescue. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.