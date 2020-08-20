85.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Government Dallas police make arrest in cold cases from '80s with DNA technology
Government

Dallas police make arrest in cold cases from ’80s with DNA technology

By FWBP Staff
DNA

Other News

Business

Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth and Dallas Startup Week join for 2020 events

FWBP Staff -
Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth (GEW FW) is joining forces with Dallas Startup Week to educate, inspire and...
Read more
Management

New partner at Pham Harrison

FWBP Staff -
Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business...
Read more
Culture

Investigators search for Oklahoma girls missing since 1999

AP News -
PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Investigators began searching on Tuesday at a site in the former northeastern Oklahoma town of Picher for the...
Read more
Culture

Learn legal at the library

FWBP Staff -
Law at the Library is an online series providing free legal tips in partnership with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. The presentations...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The Dallas Police Department have arrested a suspect linked to four aggravated sexual assaults that took place in Dallas from 1982 to 1985.  The DNA from these Dallas cases matches the DNA obtained from two aggravated sexual assaults that occurred in 1980 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The arrest dates back to 2005, when the Dallas Police Department issued a press release which informed the public about the Sexual Assault Cold Case Program (SEACAP) and encouraged victims of a sexual assault which occurred in the 1970s or 1980s to contact the Sexual Assault Unit regarding the status of their case.  As a result of this press release, the survivor from the 1985 sexual assault contacted the Dallas Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit and requested that her case be reopened.  With advances in DNA technology, the evidence collected from her case and other related cases was submitted for further testing.  The testing was conducted over the next four years (2006-2010).  DNA profiles were obtained and uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.  

It was discovered the suspect DNA from four Dallas cases matched the suspect DNA from two cases of a similar nature that occurred in 1980 in Shreveport.   There was no identifiable suspect. For years detectives investigated these cases and eliminated possible suspects through DNA. 

The suspect remained unidentified until 2020 when the unknown suspect’s DNA was subjected to genealogical research and analysis, which resulted in identifying David Thomas Hawkins, now 74 years old, as a suspect.  Hawkins was arrested at his home in Keene, Texas at approximately 6 a.m. on August 19, 2020.  He will be booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault.  More charges are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

Hawkins has a prior conviction for rape.  He was arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas on 5/22/1973 and charged with Felony Rape.  He entered a plea of nolo contendere and was sentenced to 30 years confinement with 9 years suspended.  His DNA was never collected and entered in CODIS because it predated the requirement to do so. He was released on parole in 1977.  Hawkins has lived in Fort Worth and the surrounding area since that time. 

In each of the aggravated sexual assaults which occurred in Dallas, the suspect would break into the victim’s residence during the middle of the night, threaten the victim with a weapon and sexually assault her.

Here are the cases linked to Hawkins:

Date occurred:  December 18, 1982 at 12:00 a.m.

Offense address:  6300 block of Shadybrook Lane

Service #0592874-N

Victim:  W/F/23

Date occurred:  January 3, 1983, at 3:00 a.m.

Offense address:  7900 block of Treehouse

Service #0002984-P

Victim: W/F/35

Date occurred:  August 18, 1983, at 4:00 a.m.

Offense address:  5700 block of Caruth Haven

Service #378955-P

Victim:  W/F/25

Previous articleVisit “Hell’s Half Acre” courtesy of the Texas A&M School of Law
Next articleWhat to Know: Could we go boldly where no man has gone before in Fort Worth?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Texas senator touts Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio as Space Command HQ

FWBP Staff -
Could Fort Worth host the U.S. Space Command headquarters? Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation...
Read more
Government

Democrats Day 3: What to watch

AP News -
By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats hoping to create a surge of enthusiasm behind...
Read more
Commerical

Grand Prairie adds new planning director

FWBP Staff -
Rashad Jackson, AICP, joined the City of Grand Prairie as its new Planning and Development Director Aug. 17. ...
Read more
Government

Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

AP News -
By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history on Wednesday as the...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Time to pray and go to school

Robert Francis -
Time to pray So, it’s come to this. Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council have...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101