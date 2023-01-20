Deadline: Tarrant County property taxes are due Jan. 31

A lot of folks are already thinking about April and those dreaded federal income tax returns but in Tarrant County there’s a more pressing deadline at hand: The last day to pay 2022 property taxes to avoid penalty and interest is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“All eight of the Tarrant County Tax Office locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist taxpayers with their property tax payments but we encourage taxpayers to pay online whenever possible to avoid the crowds,” Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector, said in a news release. “As online systems become heavily used in the last hour of the day, we recommend you start the online process earlier in the month to avoid complications and not waiting until Jan. 31.

Some quick tips, courtesy of the Tarrant County Tax Office:

Property taxes can be paid online.

Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted for online payments and in person at all branch locations. A convenience fee will be added to debit and credit card payments (Convenience fees are charged by the credit card service company for all debit and credit transactions)

Online eCheck payments can be made with no additional convenience fee.

Pay-by-phone is available 24/7 at 817-884-1110.

Payments made by mail are posted according to the USPS postmark date. Ensure that your payment is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by Jan. 31, 2023, to avoid penalty and interest. Except under very specific circumstances, the Texas Property Tax Code does not authorize the Tax Assessor-Collector to waive penalty and interest.

Online and phone payments must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on Jan. 31, 2023. Incomplete and pending payments completed at or after midnight Central Standard Time on Feb. 1, 2023, will be posted accordingly.

The Tarrant County Tax Office Customer Service Center is available at 817-884-1100 to assist citizens with property tax and motor vehicle questions. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us with your questions,” Burgess said. “The Tarrant County Tax Office encourages citizens who cannot pay in full to make partial payments. Partial payments will be applied and only the remaining balance will be subject to penalties rather than the full original amount due.”

Due to high call volume, taxpayers may experience a delay in speaking with a customer service representative over the phone. An alternative method of contact for taxpayers is to email taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov. Please allow a 48-hour response time for emails.

Visit the Tarrant County Tax Office website or call the Customer Service Center at 817-884-1100 for additional assistance or visit in person at any of the Tax Office branch locations.