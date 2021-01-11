Dennis Shingleton to retire after 10 years of service as District 7 Councilman

Fort Worth City Councilman Dennis Shingleton announced Jan. 11 he will not seek a sixth term as the District 7 Councilmember.

Shingleton, 74, was elected in 2011. During his time, Shingleton played an active leadership role serving as Mayor Pro Tem and on several City committees including the Fort Worth Sports Authority and Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.

Prior to representing District 7 as a Councilmember, Shingleton served on the City Planning Commission for nine years and chaired it for five years.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve the residents of District 7 and all of Fort Worth,” Shingleton said in the announcement. “Together, working alongside residents and businesses from all parts of the community, we have made incredible strides and built a stronger Fort Worth with opportunity for all.”

The announcement said that throughout his tenure on City Council, Shingleton was known for his common-sense approach and ability to bring people together to find solutions for even the most difficult issues.

During his ten years on the City Council, Shingleton continuously advocated for fiscal responsibility, strategic growth and economic development through several role, including chairing both the Texas Motor Speedway and Trinity River Vision Tax Increment Finance Districts.

Shingleton helped cut property tax rates without impacting critical city services, supporting efforts that resulted in lowering the city’s tax rate 12 cents in four years. Furthermore, Shingleton played an active role in stabilizing the city’s pension fund, protecting both city employees and taxpayers.

A steadfast supporter of the business community and neighborhoods, Shingleton was able to balance the demands of rapid growth that Fort Worth experienced as the 13th largest city in the nation and one of the fastest growing big cities in the nation, the announcement said.

Shingleton played an integral role in an unprecedented public-private partnership that resulted in Dickies Arena. Shingleton continued to oversee the operations of the world-class multipurpose arena, serving on the board of directors. Alongside bringing the arena online, Shingleton shepherded the reconstruction of Montgomery Street as the entryway to Fort Worth’s world-renowned Cultural District.

“It is my hope the next District 7 Councilmember brings a fresh perspective, and a passion for service, strengthening our neighborhoods and serving the residents of Fort Worth,” Shingleton said in the announcement.

“District 7 is incredibly diverse with active and engaged residents and businesses. The next representative has an extraordinary opportunity to continue supporting our community and everything that makes Fort Worth an incredible place to live and work,” he said.

Beyond City Hall, Shingleton was an active member of the community volunteering his time in several capacities.

A retired U.S. Army colonel, Shingleton served as a member of the NAS/JRB Regional Coordination Committee. Shingleton remains the Assistant Tournament Chair for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, leading efforts to host the Charles Schwab Challenge as the first PGA tournament to return to the schedule in 2020 and led coordination for the city including COVID-19 testing.

Shingleton will retire alongside his wife Cindy in Fort Worth, which they have called home for more than 30 years. They have three children and 12 grandchildren.