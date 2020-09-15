80.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 14, 2020
Denton police arrest Tarrant County deputy on murder charge
Denton police arrest Tarrant County deputy on murder charge

By FWBP Staff
closeup photo of gavel
Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
Police in the City of Denton have arrested a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for murder and tampering with evidence.

On Aug. 26, 2020, at approximately 11:34 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a male who reported his girlfriend had shot herself in the 2400 block of Robinwood Ln. in Denton.

Officers found the female deceased inside of the residence. The male caller, who was identified as Jay Allen Rotter, 36, was also on scene. It was determined that Rotter and the deceased female were the only two people living in the residence at the time of the incident. The woman has been identified as Leslie Lynn Hartman, 46 who is well known for her support of the Denton music scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and began their preliminary investigation. As the investigation continued into September, detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence. Detectives presented a probable cause affidavit to a judge, who determined probable cause existed and signed an affidavit for Rotter’s arrest.

On Sept. 14, detectives arrested Rotter on a warrant for Murder and Tampering with Evidence. Rotter is a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and has been employed there since 2005, according to a report from CBS 11.

