Saturday, October 3, 2020
Government

Denton police search for man who threw punch in viral video at Buc-ee's

By AP News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video Saturday afternoon.
Denton police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man who committed the assault in a Buc-ee’s parking lot.
The video shows a man in a hat yelling profanities at the victim and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Donald Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face.
The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow, police said, according to news outlets. Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital and spoke with the victim about the incident.
Denton police did not release details about whether a pro-Trump rally was taking place at the time.
Police Chief Frank Dixon said the assailant was last seen driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup.

