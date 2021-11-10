Thursday, November 11, 2021
55 F
Fort Worth
Search
970x250_DM_Leasing
HomeGovernment

Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa announces retirement

City of Fort Worth
🕐 1 min read

Published on November 10, 2021

Jesus “Jay” Chapa, a longtime City of Fort Worth leader and current deputy city manager, announced his planned retirement for the end of January 2022.

During his 25 years with the city, Chapa has served in various leadership positions, including director of the Economic Development Department, Finance Department and the Housing & Economic Development Department. He also was an assistant director in the Water Department.

In his current capacity as deputy city manager, Chapa is responsible for a portfolio of departments and initiatives that include Police, Economic Development, Public Events, Human Resources, Finance and Visit Fort Worth. When the city manager is not available, Chapa fills that role.

“We want to thank Jay for his leadership and impact over his more than two decades with the City of Fort Worth,” said City Manager David Cooke. “A dedicated and strategic leader, Jay has successfully led so many important initiatives. During his tenure, he played a significant role in numerous high-profile projects such as redevelopment of the Medical District, the Historic Stockyards development, Renaissance Square, Clearfork, the planned expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center and today’s announcement about Texas A&M. His steady guidance, knowledge of Fort Worth, keen insights, and strong work ethic will be missed.”

Photo: Jay Chapa

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Previous articleA history of Veterans Day
Next articleFort Worth Zoo welcomes a big baby: Brazos, a male Asian elephant
City of Fort Worth

Related Articles

970x250_DM_Leasing

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Texas-Rangers-Welcome
Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate