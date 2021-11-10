Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa announces retirement

Published on November 10, 2021

Jesus “Jay” Chapa, a longtime City of Fort Worth leader and current deputy city manager, announced his planned retirement for the end of January 2022.

During his 25 years with the city, Chapa has served in various leadership positions, including director of the Economic Development Department, Finance Department and the Housing & Economic Development Department. He also was an assistant director in the Water Department.

In his current capacity as deputy city manager, Chapa is responsible for a portfolio of departments and initiatives that include Police, Economic Development, Public Events, Human Resources, Finance and Visit Fort Worth. When the city manager is not available, Chapa fills that role.

“We want to thank Jay for his leadership and impact over his more than two decades with the City of Fort Worth,” said City Manager David Cooke. “A dedicated and strategic leader, Jay has successfully led so many important initiatives. During his tenure, he played a significant role in numerous high-profile projects such as redevelopment of the Medical District, the Historic Stockyards development, Renaissance Square, Clearfork, the planned expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center and today’s announcement about Texas A&M. His steady guidance, knowledge of Fort Worth, keen insights, and strong work ethic will be missed.”

Photo: Jay Chapa

