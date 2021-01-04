Developers wanted for Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup area

The City of Fort Worth says The Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup Urban Village, located in Historic Stop Six, is looking for a master developer.

A Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for a Master Developer was published on Jan. 4, 2021, for the redevelopment of property located in the Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup Urban Village owned by the Fort Worth Local Development Corporation.

The RFEI calls for developers to submit their ideas for how the nearly four-acre site can be redeveloped into a mixed-use concept, inspired by the history of the area and prior site plans, while embracing current market opportunities. Construction is expected to be underway within the next three years.

This master developer contract is important to Historic Stop Six residents and to Fort Worth due to the location of the site, and the positive ripple effects the project would potentially have on the community, the city said in a news release.

Redevelopment is gaining momentum in the Historic Stop Six area, as evidenced by a $35 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant awarded to Fort Worth in April 2020.

Stop Six has seen significant investment in recent years: the city has improved neighborhood infrastructure, Fort Worth Housing Solutions has assembled vacant land to enable large-scale housing revitalization, the Fort Worth Police Department has placed a substation in the neighborhood and activated community policing strategies, and a HUD-designated EnVision Center has opened to promote and enable resident self-sufficiency.

Process for the selection of a Master Developer

Developers’ responses to the RFEI will be scored by a committee of stakeholders and the top three responses will be shared for public comment in mid-to-late March of 2021.

Following the public comment period, a final proposal will be recommended to the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Local Development Corporation.

The developer who submitted the recommended proposal will then be contracted as Master Developer for the urban village, and will work with these public entities and nearby residents to create specific developments for the area.

How to submit proposals More information regarding the RFEI including community demographics and the Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup Master Plan can be found on the city website at:

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/ecodev/rfei/berry-stalcup