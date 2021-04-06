Development Services Department issues new fee schedule

Published on April 06, 2021

New and updated development fees are now live based on a newly adopted 2021 fee schedule.

Any applications submitted after March 31, 2021, are subject to the new fee schedule.

The Development Services Department continues to work with both internal and external stakeholders to move as many services as possible onto digital platforms to provide consistent availability to the public along with exceptional customer service. The department is exploring more innovative ways to improve service delivery.

