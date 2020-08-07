DFW area to receive $7.8 million in second round of coronavirus recovery grants for public housing authorities

Several DFW area cities and counties were awarded a total of $7,826,953 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said in a news release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in North Texas amid this deadly pandemic.”
This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award.
This funding action provides administrative fee budget authority to public housing authorities in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers, the news release said.
At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.
Fort Worth and Dallas area awards:
FORT WORTH
Housing Authority of Fort Worth $907,067
Housing Authority of Fort Worth $18,944
Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office $505,580
Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office $16,839
ARLINGTON
Arlington Housing Authority $571,841
Arlington Housing Authority $8,995
DALLAS
Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas $2,998,003
Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas $38,195
Dallas County Housing Assistance Program $780,475
DENTON
Denton Housing Authority $237,258
Denton Housing Authority $19,097
MINERAL WELLS
Housing Authority the City of Mineral Wells $24,812
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Housing Authority $95,101
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Housing & Neighborhood Services $568,669
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Housing Agency $45,923
MCKINNEY
Housing Authority of McKinney $53,800
ROCKWALL
Housing Authority of Rockwall $5,750
MCKINNEY
Housing Authority of McKinney $6,159
PLANO
Housing Authority of Plano $140,076
GAINESVILLE
The Housing Authority of the City of Gainesville $50,796
GARLAND
Garland Housing Authority $270,225
MESQUITE
City of Mesquite Housing Office $261,793
TERRELL
Terrell Housing Authority $74,130
GREENVILLE
Greenville $127,425
TOTAL $7,826,953
– FWBP Staff
