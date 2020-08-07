DFW area to receive $7.8 million in second round of coronavirus recovery grants for public housing authorities

Several DFW area cities and counties were awarded a total of $7,826,953 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said in a news release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in North Texas amid this deadly pandemic.”

Cornyn is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award.

This funding action provides administrative fee budget authority to public housing authorities in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers, the news release said.

At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.

Fort Worth and Dallas area awards:

FORT WORTH

Housing Authority of Fort Worth $907,067

Housing Authority of Fort Worth $18,944

Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office $505,580

Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office $16,839

ARLINGTON

Arlington Housing Authority $571,841

Arlington Housing Authority $8,995

DALLAS

Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas $2,998,003

Housing Authority of the City of Dallas, Texas $38,195

Dallas County Housing Assistance Program $780,475

DENTON

Denton Housing Authority $237,258

Denton Housing Authority $19,097

MINERAL WELLS

Housing Authority the City of Mineral Wells $24,812

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Housing Authority $95,101

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Housing & Neighborhood Services $568,669

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Housing Agency $45,923

MCKINNEY

Housing Authority of McKinney $53,800

ROCKWALL

Housing Authority of Rockwall $5,750

MCKINNEY

Housing Authority of McKinney $6,159

PLANO

Housing Authority of Plano $140,076

GAINESVILLE

The Housing Authority of the City of Gainesville $50,796

GARLAND

Garland Housing Authority $270,225

MESQUITE

City of Mesquite Housing Office $261,793

TERRELL

Terrell Housing Authority $74,130

GREENVILLE

Greenville $127,425

TOTAL $7,826,953

– FWBP Staff