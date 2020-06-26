‘End Racism Now’ to be painted in downtown Fort Worth

Whether you’re an accomplished artist or you simply know how to operate a paint roller, volunteers of all skill levels are needed to help paint a community-led anti-racism message on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth this weekend, according to a news release from the City of Fort Worth.

“END RACISM NOW” will be painted June 26-27 in the 800 block of Main Street, just north of the Fort Worth Convention Center. The location was selected because it is near a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial plaque in Gen. Worth Square. A permit to temporarily close the street was issued to Deborah Peoples, the project’s organizer.

The design effort will be led by noted Fort Worth artists Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby. The project will use water-based paint and is intended to be temporary.

The effort needs artists (help draw), painters (I can’t draw but I can roll a paint brush) and volunteers (help check in other volunteers, pass out water and snacks, tackle other tasks) this Saturday, June 27. Volunteer and find more details online.

Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Barricades will be placed at each end of the work area with signs indicating the detour route.