92.9 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Government

Ex-Dallas cop appeals murder conviction in neighbor’s death

By AP News

Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after after offering her forgiveness during a victim impact statement delivered in a Dallas courtroom Oct. 3. Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Jean's brother, Botham Jean, in September 2018. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Other News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs, arrested in Fort Worth

AP News -
By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports WriterANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Read more
Entertainment

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

AP News -
By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth Council hears preliminary report on police policies

Robert Francis -
The Fort Worth City Council heard a preliminary report from an independent panel of national experts that has...
Read more
Business

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor, America's oldest retailer, is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men's Wearhouse and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a white former Dallas police officer have filed an appeal of her murder conviction in the killing of her Black neighbor inside his home.
Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 fatal shooting of Botham Jean. She testified at trial that she mistook his apartment for her own and mistook Jean for an intruder when she entered and shot him.


In papers filed Tuesday with the 5th Texas Court of Appeals, her attorneys argue that the evidence presented at her trial last year was “legally insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Guyger committed murder.” They argue that Guyger had a “reasonable belief” that she was in her own apartment and there was an intruder inside, and that her mistake “negated the culpability of murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in deadly force of self-defense.”
The appeal wants the Dallas-based court to overturn her murder conviction and sentence and order a new trial, or replace it with a conviction for criminally negligent homicide and order a new sentencing hearing. Criminally negligent homicide carries a maximum punishment of two years in jail.

Previous articleTexas Tech AD apologizes to team after firing Stollings
Next articleReimagining ‘The Secret Garden’ for a new generation
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Business

U.S. Chamber calls on congress to act on pandemic relief

FWBP Staff -
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley on Saturday, Aug. 8 issued the following statement on executive orders...
Read more
Government

Texas governor extends disaster declaration for coronavirus

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow...
Read more
Government

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated PressBEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he...
Read more
Government

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

AP News -
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the...
Read more
Government

Loan program ends, hard-hit businesses hope for 2nd chance

AP News -
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are in limbo again as the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101