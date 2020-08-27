80.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Government FBI: Texas father sought in daughters' 2008 deaths arrested
GovernmentNews

FBI: Texas father sought in daughters’ 2008 deaths arrested

By AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Other News

Government

Family: Soldier believed dead was happy until recently

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An aunt of a soldier whose body is believed to have been...
Read more
CCBP

Texas Access to Justice Foundation names first female board chair

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF), which provides grant funding for civil legal aid in Texas, has...
Read more
CCBP

Browning appointed to Fifth Court of Appeals

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed John G. Browning to the Fifth Court of Appeals for a term set to expire on December...
Read more
Business

Insider Q&A: More oil and gas bankruptcies coming

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Bankruptcies in the U.S. oil patch are on the rise after the global...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


IRVING, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters was arrested Wednesday in a small North Texas town, the FBI said.
Agents arrested Yaser Abdel Said, 63, in Justin, 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. The Egyptian-born suspect had been sought on a capital murder warrant since the New Year’s Day 2008 fatal shootings of the two Lewisville High School students, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18. Court documents list no attorney for the suspect.


A police report at the time said a family member told investigators that the suspect threatened “bodily harm” against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim. The mother, Patricia Said, fled with her daughters in the week before their deaths because she was in “great fear for her life.” Gail Gattrell, the sisters’ great-aunt, has called the deaths an “honor killing,” in which a woman is murdered by a relative to protect her family’s honor.
The teenage sisters were found shot multiple times in a cab outside a motel in Irving, a Dallas suburb. Police found them after one of the girls called 911 from a cellphone and said she was dying.
“Help,” said a crying voice on the 911 recording, later determined by police to be that of Sarah Said. “I’m dying. Oh my God. Stop it.”
Police could not immediately find the teens after the 7:33 p.m. call. Much of what Sarah said in the recording was unintelligible, and the dispatcher’s repeated requests for her to provide an address went unanswered.


An emergency dispatcher received another call about an hour later from an Irving motel. The sisters’ bodies were in a cab, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the back. The caller said he could see blood.
“They don’t look alive,” said the caller, whose name was deleted from the recording.
“Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased,” Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

Previous articleBoycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest
Next articleOil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

GOP Convention takeaways: Pence pounces while crises swirl

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and STEVE PEOPLES Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans proceeded with the third night of their national convention, but many...
Read more
Culture

TABC approves amendements to enable more retailers to qualify to open

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved emergency amendments to TABC Rules that enable retailers who sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption to...
Read more
Government

Family: Soldier believed dead was happy until recently

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An aunt of a soldier whose body is believed to have been...
Read more
News

Laura moves toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana

AP News -
By MELINDA DESLATTE, JEFF MARTIN and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated PressDELCAMBRE, La. (AP) — Laura roared toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the...
Read more
Government

TRWD extends public comment periord for General Ordinace changes to Nov. 30

FWBP Staff -
The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) announced Aug. 26 it is extending the deadline to receive public comments for proposed changes to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101