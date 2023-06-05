Feeling crowded? Fort Worth’s population keeps on growing

If Fort Worth’s highways, restaurants and grocery stores and other gathering spots seem more crowded than usual, it isn’t your imagination.

The latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that Fort Worth added more people to its population between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022, than any other city in the country with a population of at least 50,000.

During that period, Fort Worth added 19,170 new residents, raising its estimated population to 956,709.

Fort Worth also held on to its spot as the 13th largest city in the nation. It was one of five Texas cities to make the list of the 15 most populous cities as of July 1, 2022.

The other Texas cities to make the list were: Houston, fourth, with a population of 2.3 million; San Antonio, seventh, with 1.47 million residents; Dallas, ninth, with 1.3 million; and Austin, tenth, with a population of 974,447.

The top three most populous cities in the country continue to be New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“New York remained the nation’s largest city, despite its recent population decline,” Crystal Delbé, a statistician for the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “At 8.3 million, its population was more than twice that of the next largest city, Los Angeles, with a population of nearly 4 million.”

The latest population estimates continue a trend of the fastest growing cities being in the South.

But Texas was the only state that had more than three cities to make the list of the fastest population gainers by numbers and by percent of growth.

Georgetown, north of Austin, was the fastest-growing city in the country with a population increase of 14.4 percent between 2021 and 2022. Little Elm, ranked fifth with a population increase of 8 percent, was the only North Texas city on the list of fastest-growing cities by percent of growth.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area continued to hold onto its ranking as the nation’s fourth largest with a population of 7,943,685 as of last July.

Unlike the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago areas, which all lost population between July 2021 and July 2022, the DFW area gained significantly.

DFW added 170,396 new residents, which was the most of any of the cities on the Census’ Top 10 list of most populous metro areas by numbers. Houston, ranked fifth on the national list, had a population of 7,340,118 and gained 124,281 new residents between 2021 and 2022.

More information about Fort Worth’s population is available on the city’s website.