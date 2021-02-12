26.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, February 12, 2021
Search
Home Government

10 candidates for mayor in Fort Worth as filing ends

FWBP Staff

Fort Worth City flag (isolated with clipping path)

Filing closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 for the May 1 municipal elections. So while there might be some last-minute filings, we expect this to stand.

 In the Fort Worth Mayor’s race, the candidates are:

  • Brian Byrd, who currently represents District 3.
  • Daniel Caldwellother, educator
  • Mylene George, marketing coordinator
  •  Mike Haynes, CEO.
  • Cedric Kanyinda, IT professional
  • Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for Fort Worth’s mayor and city council, and current CEO of Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).
  • Deborah Peoples, who ran against Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote. Peoples is chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.
  • Steve Penate, real estate broker
  • Chris Rector, who lists his occupation as author/disabled veteran.
  • Ann Zadeh, who currently represents District 9.

Fort Worth City Council races:

District 2

  • Carlos Flores, the incumbent, first elected in 2017.
  • Theodore Gray, a business owner.
  • Jennifer Sarduy, communications manager.
  • Juan Sixtos, engineer

District 3 (Brian Byrd’s current seat).

  • Tonya Carter, customer service.
  • Michael Crain, real estate broker.
  • Katie Johnson, self-employed.
  • Michael Caceres, professional school counselor
  • Andy Gallagher, motor vehicle dealer
  • Anne Low, magazine publisher
  • Adrian Devine Smith, distribution

District 4

  •  Cary Moon, incumbent
  • Tara Wilson, nurse
  • Jorge L. Chavez, risk analyst
  • Max J. Striker, risk analyst
  • Kristie Hanhart, business owner

District 5

  • Gyna Bivens, incumbent, first elected in 2013.
  • Richard Vazquez, chairman.
  • Bob Willoughby, entertainment merchandise.
  • Antonio (Twin) Harris, lawn care
  • Mar’Tayshia James, collector

District 6

  • Jungus Jordan, incumbent, first elected in 2005.
  • Jared Williams, nonprofit leader and science educator.

District 7 City Council

  • Lee Owen Henderson, a political strategist.
  • Shawn Lassiter, an educator.
  • Zeb Pent, self-employed.
  • Cornelia Cottrell (Connie), transportation security officer
  • Paxton Motheral, businessman, rancher
  • Miguel Zamora, senior marketing coordinator
  • Jake Wurman, real estate agent
  • Irvin (Tee) Thomas, sales
  • Joseph Lockhart, Jr., business owner
  • Morris Curlee, Jr., business owner

District 8

  • Kelly Allen Gray, incumbent, first elected in 2012.
  • Christopher Johnson, entrepreneur.
  • Chris Nettles, self-employed.
  • Tyrone King, carpenter
  • Millenium Woods, Jr., essential worker

District 9

  • Fernando Peralta, logistics specialist
  • Elizabeth Beck, lawyer
  • Doyle Fine, independent contractor
  • Darien George, managing partner
  • Jordan Mims, service industry
  • Sabrina Renteria, event planner
  • Erik Richerson, self-employed
  • Jared Sloane, operations director

For more on the candidates:

2021 General Election – Welcome to the City of Fort Worth (fortworthtexas.gov)

In the Tarrant Regional Water District Board election, candidates will be running for three seats on the five-member board. The elections for 4-year positions on the board and elections are held every two years.

Current candidates:

  • Jack Stevens, first elected to the TRWD Board in 2004 and current board president.
  • Mary Kelleher, an assistant court coordinator and a former member of the board.
  • Jeremy Raines, president of RMP Industrial Supply.
  • Leah King, incumbent
  • James Hill, incumbent
  • Charles “C.B.” Team, real estate broker
  • Glenda Thompson, business consultant

For more on the candidates: Board of Directors Resources | Tarrant Regional Water District (trwd.com)

Previous articleStream to lease Alliance office building under construction
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,353FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
80SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.