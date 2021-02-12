10 candidates for mayor in Fort Worth as filing ends

Filing closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 for the May 1 municipal elections. So while there might be some last-minute filings, we expect this to stand.

Brian Byrd, who currently represents District 3.

Daniel Caldwellother, educator

Mylene George, marketing coordinator

Mike Haynes, CEO.

Cedric Kanyinda, IT professional

Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for Fort Worth’s mayor and city council, and current CEO of Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).

Deborah Peoples, who ran against Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote. Peoples is chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Steve Penate, real estate broker

Chris Rector, who lists his occupation as author/disabled veteran.

Ann Zadeh, who currently represents District 9.

Fort Worth City Council races:

District 2

Carlos Flores, the incumbent, first elected in 2017.

Theodore Gray, a business owner.

Jennifer Sarduy, communications manager.

Juan Sixtos, engineer

District 3 (Brian Byrd’s current seat).

Tonya Carter, customer service.

Michael Crain, real estate broker.

Katie Johnson, self-employed.

Michael Caceres, professional school counselor

Andy Gallagher, motor vehicle dealer

Anne Low, magazine publisher

Adrian Devine Smith, distribution

District 4

Cary Moon, incumbent

Tara Wilson, nurse

Jorge L. Chavez, risk analyst

Max J. Striker, risk analyst

Kristie Hanhart, business owner

District 5

Gyna Bivens, incumbent, first elected in 2013.

Richard Vazquez, chairman.

Bob Willoughby, entertainment merchandise.

Antonio (Twin) Harris, lawn care

Mar’Tayshia James, collector

District 6

Jungus Jordan, incumbent, first elected in 2005.

Jared Williams, nonprofit leader and science educator.

District 7 City Council

Lee Owen Henderson, a political strategist.

Shawn Lassiter, an educator.

Zeb Pent, self-employed.

Cornelia Cottrell (Connie), transportation security officer

Paxton Motheral, businessman, rancher

Miguel Zamora, senior marketing coordinator

Jake Wurman, real estate agent

Irvin (Tee) Thomas, sales

Joseph Lockhart, Jr., business owner

Morris Curlee, Jr., business owner

District 8

Kelly Allen Gray, incumbent, first elected in 2012.

Christopher Johnson, entrepreneur.

Chris Nettles, self-employed.

Tyrone King, carpenter

Millenium Woods, Jr., essential worker

District 9

Fernando Peralta, logistics specialist

Elizabeth Beck, lawyer

Doyle Fine, independent contractor

Darien George, managing partner

Jordan Mims, service industry

Sabrina Renteria, event planner

Erik Richerson, self-employed

Jared Sloane, operations director

In the Tarrant Regional Water District Board election, candidates will be running for three seats on the five-member board. The elections for 4-year positions on the board and elections are held every two years.

Current candidates:

Jack Stevens, first elected to the TRWD Board in 2004 and current board president.

Mary Kelleher, an assistant court coordinator and a former member of the board.

Jeremy Raines, president of RMP Industrial Supply.

Leah King, incumbent

James Hill, incumbent

Charles “C.B.” Team, real estate broker

Glenda Thompson, business consultant

