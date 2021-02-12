10 candidates for mayor in Fort Worth as filing ends

Filing closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 for the May 1 municipal elections. So while there might be some last-minute filings, we expect this to stand.
In the Fort Worth Mayor’s race, the candidates are:
- Brian Byrd, who currently represents District 3.
- Daniel Caldwellother, educator
- Mylene George, marketing coordinator
- Mike Haynes, CEO.
- Cedric Kanyinda, IT professional
- Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for Fort Worth’s mayor and city council, and current CEO of Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).
- Deborah Peoples, who ran against Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote. Peoples is chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.
- Steve Penate, real estate broker
- Chris Rector, who lists his occupation as author/disabled veteran.
- Ann Zadeh, who currently represents District 9.
Fort Worth City Council races:
District 2
- Carlos Flores, the incumbent, first elected in 2017.
- Theodore Gray, a business owner.
- Jennifer Sarduy, communications manager.
- Juan Sixtos, engineer
District 3 (Brian Byrd’s current seat).
- Tonya Carter, customer service.
- Michael Crain, real estate broker.
- Katie Johnson, self-employed.
- Michael Caceres, professional school counselor
- Andy Gallagher, motor vehicle dealer
- Anne Low, magazine publisher
- Adrian Devine Smith, distribution
District 4
- Cary Moon, incumbent
- Tara Wilson, nurse
- Jorge L. Chavez, risk analyst
- Max J. Striker, risk analyst
- Kristie Hanhart, business owner
District 5
- Gyna Bivens, incumbent, first elected in 2013.
- Richard Vazquez, chairman.
- Bob Willoughby, entertainment merchandise.
- Antonio (Twin) Harris, lawn care
- Mar’Tayshia James, collector
District 6
- Jungus Jordan, incumbent, first elected in 2005.
- Jared Williams, nonprofit leader and science educator.
District 7 City Council
- Lee Owen Henderson, a political strategist.
- Shawn Lassiter, an educator.
- Zeb Pent, self-employed.
- Cornelia Cottrell (Connie), transportation security officer
- Paxton Motheral, businessman, rancher
- Miguel Zamora, senior marketing coordinator
- Jake Wurman, real estate agent
- Irvin (Tee) Thomas, sales
- Joseph Lockhart, Jr., business owner
- Morris Curlee, Jr., business owner
District 8
- Kelly Allen Gray, incumbent, first elected in 2012.
- Christopher Johnson, entrepreneur.
- Chris Nettles, self-employed.
- Tyrone King, carpenter
- Millenium Woods, Jr., essential worker
District 9
- Fernando Peralta, logistics specialist
- Elizabeth Beck, lawyer
- Doyle Fine, independent contractor
- Darien George, managing partner
- Jordan Mims, service industry
- Sabrina Renteria, event planner
- Erik Richerson, self-employed
- Jared Sloane, operations director
For more on the candidates:
2021 General Election – Welcome to the City of Fort Worth (fortworthtexas.gov)
In the Tarrant Regional Water District Board election, candidates will be running for three seats on the five-member board. The elections for 4-year positions on the board and elections are held every two years.
Current candidates:
- Jack Stevens, first elected to the TRWD Board in 2004 and current board president.
- Mary Kelleher, an assistant court coordinator and a former member of the board.
- Jeremy Raines, president of RMP Industrial Supply.
- Leah King, incumbent
- James Hill, incumbent
- Charles “C.B.” Team, real estate broker
- Glenda Thompson, business consultant
For more on the candidates: Board of Directors Resources | Tarrant Regional Water District (trwd.com)