Filing opens for Fort Worth Mayor, Council races

FWBP Staff

Filing for the Mayor’s race and City Council positions in Fort Worth opened Wednesday, Jan. 13. Filing runs through Feb. 12.

Several candidates filed on the first day.

Deborah Peoples, 68, who ran against Mayor Betsy Price in the 2019 election and garnered just under 42% of the vote in that election, has filed for the post. Peoples is the chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

Mike Haynes, 32, also filed to run for Mayor. Filing on the first day for mayor Fort Worth. Haynes list his occupation as CEO.

District 3 City Councilman Brian Byrd officially filed the paperwork to run to replace Mayor Betsy Price on Wednesday. Byrd, a physician, announced on Jan. 11 he would run for the slot.  

District 9 Councilmember Ann Zadeh has indicated she will run for mayor and also interested is Mattie Parker, former chief of staff for the mayor and council, and current CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career, a 501c3 – the Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3).

In Arlington, four people have filed to replace Mayor Jeff Williams, who is not running for re-election. The four filing on the first day were Marvin Sutton, a retiree; Jim Ross, a business owner; Michael Glaspie, a minister; and Dewayne Washington, a programmer.

