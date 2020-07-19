95.2 F
Five COVID deaths reported on Sunday in Tarrant County

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday July 19 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from White Settlement, two men in their 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 70s from Benbrook, and a woman in her 90s from Pantego. All had underlying health conditions. The county reported 422 new cases Sunday.

Tarrant County now has 298 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,382 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 81 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 49 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,736.

