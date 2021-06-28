Former Fort Worth director of personnel and civil service dies

Charlie Boaz Shapard, 79

May 25, 1942 – June 15, 2021

Charlie Shapard, director of personnel and civil service for the City of Fort Worth from 1979 to 1994, died June 15, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Following the service, a reception will be held in Fellowship Hall.

In fulfillment of his wishes, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical School.

Mr. Shapard’s distinguished career in Human Resources is recognized locally, nationally and internationally.

He served as president of the International Personnel Management Association (IPMA) as well as president of several local, state and regional human resources groups. Prior to serving as Director of Personnel and Civil Service for the City of Fort Worth (1979-1994), he served in similar capacities in Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina (1968-1997) and the North Carolina State Transportation Department (1977-1979). From 1995-1998, he served as Director of Human Resources for the City of Plano.

In 2010, Mr. Shapard received the first Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association (TMHRA). Future awards bear Mr. Shapard’s name in recognition of his unique and extensive contributions to the profession.

He was born in Wilson, NC on May 25, 1942, to John A. Shapard and Dorothy Boaz Shapard who preceded him in death.

He graduated from Davidson College (BA) in 1964 and later earned his Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His military service included ROTC at Davidson, two years active duty in the Army, and member of North Carolina Army National Guard and Texas Army National Guard before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1992.

He was a 1981 graduate of Leadership Fort Worth.

Mr. Shapard and his family were active in Broadway Baptist Church (1980-1995 and 2010-present) and in Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas (1995-2010). He served in numerous leadership positions at both churches and in 2012 was named Deacon Emeritus by Broadway Baptist.

He was a member and board member of several community programs and initiatives. Three of his favorite endeavors were graduating from the Citizens Fire Academy, Plano Fire Department (1997), serving as a Host Program Mentor and Volunteer, Plano Independent School District (1997-1999), and graduating from Leadership Fort Worth (1981).

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Jean McAllister Shapard, sons Robert “Rob” John Shapard and daughter-in-law Rochelle of Plano, Scott Thomas Shapard and daughter-in-law Allison of Fort Worth, and Thomas “Tommy” Michael Shapard and daughter-in-law Rachel of Jacksonville, Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: Jacob and wife Sarah (parents of Palmer Jane) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; Jack and Elizabeth of Fort Worth; Drew, Kate and Mac of Jacksonville; a brother, John “Bud” Shapard, of North Carolina, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Music Ministry at Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway, Fort Worth, TX 76104, or to Pathways to Ministry at Wilshire Baptist Church, 4316 Abrams Rd., Dallas, TX 75214.