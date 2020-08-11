99.7 F
Former Star-Telegram reporter named communications officer at District Attorney’s office

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Anna Tinsley Williams, a veteran reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has been named communications officer for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Sharon Wilson announced the selection Aug. 11. Tinsley Williams will begin in the new position Aug. 24.
Tinsley Williams replaces Samantha Jordan, who left the office to become director or marketing and communications with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The program is administered by the National Institute of Justice and managed through a cooperative agreement with the UNT Center for Human Identification the UNT Health Science Center.


Tinsley Williams, a graduate of Baylor University, has been a senior reporter for the Star-Telegram more than a decade covering local, state, and national politics. She has more than twenty-eight years of experience as a reporter.


“Anna brings significant expertise in the field of journalism and communications. She is well-respected in Tarrant County community for her professionalism, writing, and relationships within the community,” Wilson said. “I believe she will be a tremendous addition to our office.”
As communications officer, she will provide strategic direction for both internal and external communications goals and operations, serving as a liaison to the media, public and other governmental entities.
“I’m excited to join the Criminal District Attorney’s office and share information about the important work being done there,” Tinsley Williams said.
– FWBP Staff

