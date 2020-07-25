89.5 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, July 25, 2020
GovernmentHealth CareNews

Fort Worth 1-year-old can stay on life support, Texas appeals court rules

By Texas Tribune
Law

Other News

Opinion

Commentary: Social media and your employees: traps for the unwary

FWBP Staff -
For businesses, social media offers a vast number of benefits for businesses if utilized appropriately, but the costs...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth 1-year-old can stay on life support, Texas appeals court rules

Texas Tribune -
By Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune July 24, 2020 "Fort Worth 1-year-old can stay...
Read more
Business

As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail WriterNEW YORK (AP) — When the parent of Southern grocery chain Winn-Dixie said that it wasn't going...
Read more
Opinion

Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished

AP News -
By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National WriterAsk a woman if she's been called the B-word by a man — perhaps modified by the...
Read more
Texas Tribune
Texas Tribunehttps://www.texastribune.org/

By Raga Justin, The Texas Tribune July 24, 2020

Fort Worth 1-year-old can stay on life support, Texas appeals court rules” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A Texas appeals court allowed a Fort Worth family to keep a 1-year-old child on life support, overturning the ruling of a lower court in a case that has received the attention of conservative groups and elected officials like Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Tinslee Lewis has spent her entire life at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she was born prematurely with a rare heart defect called Ebstein’s anomaly. She has undergone multiple open-heart surgeries since birth, and her physicians say she’s terminally ill.She is kept heavily sedated, while her body, swollen and partially paralyzed, must be hooked to a ventilator to keep her alive.

Tinslee’s family has been in a prolonged legal battle with the hospital. Her doctors have said that continuing treatment is futile and increases the child’s suffering and have recommended the family take her off her ventilator. The hospital’s medical ethics committee agreed, as did a Fort Worth judge in January. But the family, aided by the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, appealed the case in February. The family’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment for this article.

In a lengthy opinion, the Second Court of Appeals ruled Friday to overturn the lower trial court’s refusal to halt Tinslee’s removal from her ventilator, sending the case back down to the Texas 4th District Court of Appeals to make a final decision.

Justice Wade Birdwell, who wrote the opinion, said the lower court in its ruling must address the merits of the Texas Advance Directives Act, whichdetermines the outcomes in many of the state’s medical ethics cases. The law allows a physician to request a formal review by the hospital’s ethics committee when the physician clashes with families who want to continue to provide life-sustaining treatment to a patient with a terminal condition.

Recent court documents noted that Tinslee’s condition has remained stable, though she is still in pain. According to the filing, some dosages for her daily medications have needed to be increased and she has had several infections.

Both Abbott and Paxton have offered their support to Tinslee’s family, filing a legal brief this year siding with the family.

                <p>This article originally appeared in <a href="http://www.texastribune.org/">The Texas Tribune</a> at <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/24/tinslee-lewis-texas-court-life-support/">https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/24/tinslee-lewis-texas-court-life-support/</a>.</p>
                <link rel="canonical" href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/24/tinslee-lewis-texas-court-life-support/">
                <p>The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
                <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/series/10th-anniversary/?utm_campaign=trib-marketing&utm_source=media_partners&utm_medium=website&utm_term=reprint-footer">Explore the next 10 years with us.</a></p>
                <script src="https://dot.texastribune.org/static/dist/dot.min.55eef7d282ec435600d1.js" integrity="sha384-kWHbWWrJHsBy04/FLYpSF8whX7iznTaWu7KCwxjA7qmPD3La29VFha61MJDfKQ+e" crossorigin="anonymous" data-tt-canonical="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/07/24/tinslee-lewis-texas-court-life-support/"></script>
Previous articleAs tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent
Next articleCommentary: Social media and your employees: traps for the unwary
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, July 24 reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in their 70s, and a...
Read more
Business

US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase...
Read more
Government

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans...
Read more
Government

South Texas prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna, Abbott says resources on standby

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in South Texas, which has been hard hit by...
Read more
Government

Vivian remembered as courageous, humble Civil Rights warrior

AP News -
By JEFF MARTIN Associated PressATLANTA (AP) — The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX