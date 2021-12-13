Fort Worth Animal Shelter co-hosts MEGA Adoption Event this weekend

Published on December 13, 2021

For the fifth time in four years, the Fort Worth Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) will co-host the two-day MEGA Adoption Event on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Cattle Barn No. 1. Admission is free.

The goal of the MEGA Adoption Event is to find forever and loving homes for more than 1,000 pets, just in time for the holidays. This is a family event where everyone can find a favorite dog, puppy, cat, kitten or small animal. The adoption fee for all pets is only $10.

All adoptable dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations. Every dog or cat adopter will receive a free initial veterinary visit with a participating local vet and a 30-day trial of pet insurance.

“Once again, our animal shelter campuses are full,” said Dr. Tim Morton, assistant Code Compliance director with oversight of the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. “We have some great animals that need to be adopted into their own loving family. This event is a perfect opportunity to do that as there will be nearly 1,000 pets at the event. Families can view all the pets at the same time, as well as have the opportunity to visit with them one on one.”

There will be areas set up in the event space where families can spend time getting to know a dog or two – or more. Staff will be available to assist families.

The MEGA Adoption Event will kick off with a Forth Worth Police Department motorcycle escort for the Parade of Pets from the Humane Society of Texas’ main shelter, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. The procession of HSNT and city vehicles, adoption trailers and vans will travel down Lancaster Avenue until they arrive at Will Rogers Memorial Center, Cattle Barn No. 1. It’s quite an exciting procession to watch!

Photo: Jaxson, who’s 5 years old, was surrendered by his owners when they moved. He’s been at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter since September and no one knows why he hasn’t been adopted yet. He’s a great dog who is a real cutie-pie, likes to jump in the leaves, go for car rides with the windows open, and is still a joyful pup considering all that he’s been through. He’s at the animal shelter’s North Campus, 351 Hillshire. ID #48401966.

