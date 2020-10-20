86.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Business Fort Worth bar receives TABC sanction
BusinessGovernment

Fort Worth bar receives TABC sanction

By FWBP Staff
photo of turn-on white bar neon sign
Photo by Alex Knight on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Texas Tribune -
National Democratic super PAC says it will double its spending to $12 million in battle for the Texas House
Read more
Business

Texas joins Trump administration’s lawsuit against Google, arguing the tech company has a monopoly

Texas Tribune -
By Stacy Fernández, The Texas Tribune Oct. 20, 2020 "Texas joins Trump administration's lawsuit...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth bar receives TABC sanction

FWBP Staff -
An effort by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols resulted in emergency orders to...
Read more
Commerical

Corinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings

FWBP Staff -
To Date, The JV Partnership has invested $50 million in Almost 700,000 SF of North Texas Industrial Space With...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

An effort by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols resulted in emergency orders to suspend the liquor licenses of five businesses.

One Fort Worth bar, Ampersand, on Bledsoe Street, was one of six across the state that has been issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

As part of Operation Safe Open, agents inspected businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of the virus. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers. Agents conducted 1,344 inspections over the last week.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

  • Ampersand — Fort Worth (Bledsoe Street)
  • Lux Lounge — Houston
  • Sol Billares — Houston
  • The Whippersnapper — Dallas
  • The Standard — Houston
  • Spire — Houston

TABC is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety. TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction may result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in up to a 60-day suspension.

Previous articleCorinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings
Next articleTexas joins Trump administration’s lawsuit against Google, arguing the tech company has a monopoly

Latest News

Government

Texas Tribune -
National Democratic super PAC says it will double its spending to $12 million in battle for the Texas House
Read more
Business

Texas joins Trump administration’s lawsuit against Google, arguing the tech company has a monopoly

Texas Tribune -
By Stacy Fernández, The Texas Tribune Oct. 20, 2020 "Texas joins Trump administration's lawsuit...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Oct. 20 reported six COVID-19 deaths.The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a man...
Read more
Government

Funeral homes offer limousine rides to the polls nationwide

AP News -
BALTIMORE (AP) — Some voters could ride in style to the polls on Election Day courtesy of funeral home limousines offered to...
Read more
Business

How Google evolved from ‘cuddly’ startup to antitrust target

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — In Google's infancy, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101