Fort Worth names Noakes as new Chief of Police

The City of Fort Worth has selected current Deputy Police Chief Neil Noakes as the new Chief of Police. Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke introduced Noakes during a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday.

Noakes has served in the Fort Worth Police Department for more than 20 years.

“Chief Noakes brings many years of community-based law enforcement experience to the chief’s office, and even more important, he brings innovative leadership and a desire for genuine engagement with the residents we serve,” Cooke said. “In every position throughout his career, Chief Noakes has focused on community problem-solving, reducing crime and enhancing justice and equity for all of our residents,” Cooke said.

He will replace current Chief Ed Kraus who announced his retirement last July.

“Chief Noakes is the right leader, at the right time, for the Fort Worth Police Department and the City of Fort Worth,” Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement on Facebook. “Chief Noakes has proven to have a heart for servant leadership and a vision for rebuilding and strengthening relationships within our communities. He and the 2,400-plus sworn and civilian employees of the department must work with the community in a spirit of solidarity and partnership to continue to build on the foundations that Chief Kraus has laid. I look forward to voting on his appointment with the other councilmembers at our February meeting.”

Noakes has a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University and a bachelor degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University. Since March 2019, he has been deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department.