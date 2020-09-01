Fort Worth City Council: Highlights of work session and meeting

The Fort Worth City Council will meet in a Work Session at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and for the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Here are some of the topics under discussion or up for vote:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will discuss progress on developing COVID-19-vulnerable permanent supportive housing; and changes to the manual water meter reading process.

A briefing will cover the timeline and search process for a new police chief.

Superintendent Kent Scribner will present a briefing on Fort Worth ISD Forward: Fall 2020 Education Plan.

Councilmembers will hear briefings on COVID-19 data and CARES Act funding.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

Council will conduct a public hearing on the recommended fiscal year 2021 city budget.

Council will vote on purchasing 11 fire trucks from Siddons Martin Emergency Group LLC for $10,588,659.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods. Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.